Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $145.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.29.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $127.23 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $81.85 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

