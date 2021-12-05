FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 53.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.5% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.59.

FDX stock opened at $240.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.