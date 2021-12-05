Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last week, Fei Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,102.38 or 0.08418241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00061186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00078667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,792.77 or 0.98072580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

