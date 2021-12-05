Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Maxim Group

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) had its price objective decreased by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FENC has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of FENC stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $115.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.07. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.90 and a current ratio of 12.90.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DG Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 618,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 29,678 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,951,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 32,251 shares during the period. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

