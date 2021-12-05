Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Lowered by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $464,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS opened at $103.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.74 and its 200-day moving average is $130.73. The stock has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 279.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.79 and a twelve month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.