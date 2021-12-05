Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRC stock opened at $206.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.61 and a 200 day moving average of $200.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $128.60 and a 52 week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

