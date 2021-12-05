Fifth Third Bancorp Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $5,478,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Burlington Stores by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $2,994,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Burlington Stores by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.37.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $288.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.73. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.07 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.