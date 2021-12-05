Fifth Third Bancorp Has $689,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 477.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,899,000 after acquiring an additional 79,062 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 175,024 shares of company stock worth $39,115,145 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $217.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.95. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 188.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.