Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 297 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 32,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CM opened at $109.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.38. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

CM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

