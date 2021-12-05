Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 133 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $459,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $334,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $864,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DPZ opened at $521.77 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $549.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.67.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.32.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

