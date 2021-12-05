Financial Contrast: Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) vs. Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ)

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) and Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Baytex Energy has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Offshore Drilling has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Baytex Energy and Diamond Offshore Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy 0 8 1 0 2.11 Diamond Offshore Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baytex Energy presently has a consensus price target of $4.49, suggesting a potential upside of 61.94%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baytex Energy and Diamond Offshore Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy $728.21 million 2.15 -$1.82 billion $1.80 1.54 Diamond Offshore Drilling $733.69 million 0.02 -$1.25 billion N/A N/A

Diamond Offshore Drilling has higher revenue and earnings than Baytex Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Baytex Energy and Diamond Offshore Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy 83.24% -11.42% -3.21% Diamond Offshore Drilling -324.82% -138.97% -57.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Baytex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Diamond Offshore Drilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Diamond Offshore Drilling on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 13 offshore drilling rigs, including four drillships and nine semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation. On April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

