Financial Contrast: Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) & Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) and Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Crescent Capital BDC and Gores Holdings VIII, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 1 0 2.50 Gores Holdings VIII 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Capital BDC presently has a consensus target price of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.16%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Gores Holdings VIII.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Gores Holdings VIII’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $77.11 million 6.78 $54.67 million $3.76 4.93 Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings VIII.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.5% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Gores Holdings VIII shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Gores Holdings VIII’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 116.79% 8.47% 4.42% Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Gores Holdings VIII on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

About Gores Holdings VIII

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

