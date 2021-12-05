Financial Survey: Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) versus DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oracle and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle 34.17% 217.87% 10.43% DIRTT Environmental Solutions -28.49% -41.73% -21.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oracle and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle $40.48 billion 5.97 $13.75 billion $4.71 18.73 DIRTT Environmental Solutions $171.51 million 1.09 -$11.30 million ($0.49) -4.47

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. DIRTT Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oracle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oracle and DIRTT Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle 2 15 8 0 2.24 DIRTT Environmental Solutions 1 3 1 0 2.00

Oracle presently has a consensus price target of $84.96, indicating a potential downside of 3.72%. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a consensus price target of $4.20, indicating a potential upside of 91.78%. Given DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DIRTT Environmental Solutions is more favorable than Oracle.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.1% of Oracle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 39.1% of Oracle shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oracle beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies. The Hardware segment provides hardware products and hardware-related software products including Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, operating systems, virtualization, management and other hardware related software, and related hardware support. The Services segment offers consulting, advanced support, and education services. The company was founded by Lawrence Joseph Ellison, Robert Nimrod Miner, and Edward A. Oates on June 16, 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.