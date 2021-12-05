First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

First Community Bankshares stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $569.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. First Community Bankshares has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $36.73.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 36.98%. On average, research analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 12.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 49.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

