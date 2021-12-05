First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Gap Up to $41.90

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.90, but opened at $43.44. First Mid Bancshares shares last traded at $43.44, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66. The stock has a market cap of $764.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $61.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,974,000 after purchasing an additional 114,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.