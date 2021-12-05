First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) versus Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Financial Comparison

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

80.2% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arrow Financial pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Midwest Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Arrow Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and Arrow Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Midwest Bancorp 24.54% 8.33% 0.96% Arrow Financial 34.82% 14.98% 1.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Midwest Bancorp and Arrow Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Midwest Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Arrow Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $22.89, indicating a potential upside of 15.43%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than Arrow Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and Arrow Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Midwest Bancorp $791.97 million 2.86 $107.90 million $1.54 12.88 Arrow Financial $144.55 million 3.88 $40.83 million $3.25 10.78

First Midwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial. Arrow Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Midwest Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.