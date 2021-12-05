First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 110,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,914. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average is $57.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

