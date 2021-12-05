First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCG. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,523,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,462,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,395,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 56.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 419,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 151,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 138,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FCG stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

