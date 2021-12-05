First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Shares Acquired by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEED. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000.

Shares of DEED traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 84,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,256. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $26.59.

