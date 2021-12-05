Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Guy Chiarello Sells 60,000 Shares

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.57 and its 200-day moving average is $108.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

