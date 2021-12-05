Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will announce $165.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.84 million to $165.50 million. Five9 posted sales of $127.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $601.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.84 million to $601.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $745.92 million, with estimates ranging from $742.80 million to $753.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Shares of FIVN traded down $8.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.60. 2,400,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.09 and a beta of 0.43. Five9 has a 12 month low of $122.33 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $2,173,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,437.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,823 shares of company stock worth $8,481,074. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 644.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.