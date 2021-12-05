Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $125.63

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $125.63 and last traded at $125.94, with a volume of 18353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIVN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Get Five9 alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -153.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $2,173,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,437.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,823 shares of company stock worth $8,481,074. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,882,000 after purchasing an additional 147,507 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,191,000 after acquiring an additional 408,928 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 28.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,995,000 after purchasing an additional 224,120 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Five9 by 31.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 874,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,322,000 after purchasing an additional 207,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.