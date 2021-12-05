Flagship Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678,985 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,084,000 after acquiring an additional 886,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after buying an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,551,000 after buying an additional 870,948 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,128,000 after buying an additional 489,865 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $52.93 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86.

