Flagship Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,383,024 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 98.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,383,024 shares during the period. W. P. Carey makes up approximately 1.1% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $77.35 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $82.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.052 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

