Flagship Private Wealth LLC Sells 289,215 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,215 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $416.84 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $333.77 and a 12 month high of $435.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $417.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.77.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

