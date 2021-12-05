Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Down 24.8% in November

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the October 31st total of 44,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:FLME traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,239. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. Flame Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Flame Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Flame Acquisition by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flame Acquisition by 1,149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 35,656 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Flame Acquisition during the second quarter worth $483,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

