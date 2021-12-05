Flow (FLOW) Price Hits $10.08 on Top Exchanges

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. In the last week, Flow has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $10.08 or 0.00020459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $193.62 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00058606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.95 or 0.08441899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00064183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00083215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,643.28 or 0.98713052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 314,343,134 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.