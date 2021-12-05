Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Fortinet by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $302.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.16 and a fifty-two week high of $355.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.46.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.09.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock worth $6,183,594. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.