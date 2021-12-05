Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Trading Down 10.5%

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) fell 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.86 and last traded at $28.91. 16,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,878,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

Get Freshworks alerts:

In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $108,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at $70,650,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at $49,162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $23,477,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $22,657,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $17,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.