FY2021 EPS Estimates for ContraFect Co. Raised by Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for ContraFect in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.82).

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15.

CFRX has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

CFRX stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $112.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in ContraFect by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 131,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 86,248 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

