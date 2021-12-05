FY2021 EPS Estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.81. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SFBS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.91. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,158,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,649,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,430,000 after purchasing an additional 902,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,655,000 after buying an additional 254,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,096,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after purchasing an additional 415,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

