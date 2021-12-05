FY2022 Earnings Forecast for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ImmunoGen in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.40) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.36). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMGN. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

IMGN opened at $6.62 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.