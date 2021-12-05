Gala (GALA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.74 Billion

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, Gala has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001036 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and $1.74 billion worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00039502 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.78 or 0.00229963 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Gala

GALA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

