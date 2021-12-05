Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 9,782 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,635 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 4.4% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $32,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,467,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after acquiring an additional 671,463 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,944,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,590,000 after acquiring an additional 239,501 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,800,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,804,000 after acquiring an additional 546,822 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,574,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,551,000 after buying an additional 113,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after buying an additional 1,569,098 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.70.

BNS stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average is $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $68.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.7817 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

