Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Buys 6,500 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,269 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises approximately 0.1% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,177 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,604 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 87,357 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

BUD stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.