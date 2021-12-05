Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Has $75.19 Million Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675,561 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up approximately 10.3% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $75,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,234,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,345,228,000 after buying an additional 317,112 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,961 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,997,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,943,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,320,000 after purchasing an additional 30,370 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,740,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,012,000 after purchasing an additional 147,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM opened at $109.17 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.27 and its 200 day moving average is $116.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.17). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

CM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

