Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Shares of Gaotu Techedu stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. 10,935,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,812,262. The company has a market cap of $532.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. Gaotu Techedu has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $149.05.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 46.71%. The company had revenue of $345.73 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Gaotu Techedu will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.