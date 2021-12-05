Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup makes up approximately 1.9% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 261.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

ATR opened at $118.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.67 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

