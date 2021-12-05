Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Garrison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT opened at $436.00 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $334.08 and a twelve month high of $463.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.30.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.