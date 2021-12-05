GateToken (GT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.14 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. GateToken has a total market cap of $488.20 million and $9.14 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GateToken has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One GateToken coin can now be bought for about $6.27 or 0.00012743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00039134 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.54 or 0.00218405 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,805,990 coins. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

