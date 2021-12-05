Gavin Friedman Sells 379 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Gavin Friedman sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $47,549.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gavin Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $41,076.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $31,320.00.

TRUP opened at $111.58 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $140.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.47 and a beta of 1.98.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Bank of America lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

