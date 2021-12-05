Geeq Price Down 40.7% Over Last Week (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded 40.7% lower against the dollar. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $10.06 million and approximately $244,452.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00039034 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.45 or 0.00220375 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,997,222 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

