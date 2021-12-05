Genesis Shards (GS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $61,293.00

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $61,293.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00057014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,173.92 or 0.08462603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00061482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,453.18 or 1.00266194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00078991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars.

