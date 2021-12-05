George B. Holmes Sells 39,857 Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Stock

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $75,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN opened at $1.75 on Friday. Resonant Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 157.03% and a negative net margin of 1,508.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Resonant by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 26,146 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Resonant by 280.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,684,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 1,241,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Resonant by 1,153.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 546,671 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Resonant by 94.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 180,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Resonant by 21.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 253,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,707 shares during the period. 24.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

