GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GFL. TD Securities downgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of TSE:GFL traded down C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 402,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.51. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$34.09 and a 12-month high of C$54.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.51.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.83%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

