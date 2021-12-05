Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,400 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 486,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 193.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 24,531 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 54.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at about $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $69.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $60.28 and a 52 week high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

