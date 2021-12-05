Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gjensidige Forsikring ASA currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GJNSY opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $26.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.6199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

