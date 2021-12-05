Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Holdings Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,249 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 506,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,885,000 after acquiring an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.14. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.