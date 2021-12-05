Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend by 40.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Glacier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

GBCI opened at $55.58 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBCI. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glacier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Glacier Bancorp worth $21,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

