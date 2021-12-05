Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,700 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the October 31st total of 416,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $22.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $838.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1253 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Aegis raised their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

